Catherine Mary Swinburne, of Venice, Fla., formerly Queensbury, N.Y., died on Nov. 10, 2020. Born in New York City, she was the eldest daughter of Albert Joseph Coogan and Catherine (Tomany) Coogan. After graduation from St. Jean Baptiste High School in Manhattan, Catherine enjoyed working with Lever Brothers Company for 18 years in the first "state of the art" glass building on Park Avenue in New York City. On Oct. 13, 1956, she married the love of her life and her soulmate, Robert Swinburne, at St Patrick's Cathedral and subsequently resided in Forest Hills, N.Y. In 1964, Catherine and Bob purchased a 400-acre farm in Rupert, Vt .,and spent many happy weekends and vacations there, Skiing in the beautiful Green Mountains and restoring their 19th Century farmhouse. In 1968, leaving their exciting city life behind, they moved to Vermont, where they began their next idyllic chapter, enjoying ten very happy years, living in the beautiful Vermont countryside, while successfully establishing and operating Rupert Realty. During this time, Catherine earned her Associate in Science Degree at Castleton State College and completed her studies at the University of Vermont. In 1978, always in search of adventure, Catherine and her husband Bob, relocated to St. Petersburg, Fla., where she joined The Crisp Company as a real estate broker, eventually becoming Vice-President of Residential Sales. While living in Florida, their love of the North Country prompted Catherine and Bob to buy a property above Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains of New York, and for the next ten years, they were able to enjoy the contrasting lifestyles of both the North and South. In 1988, they moved back to the North Country to begin yet another exciting chapter in their lives together at their home in Bolton Landing, N.Y., which they both lovingly restored. Catherine was offered the opportunity to work with a real estate partnership in midtown Manhattan, which involved a weekly commute to New York City via AMTRAK, along the beautiful Hudson River. A bonus to this adventure was that Bob often traveled to the city on the weekends, where even more wonderful memories were made, as they visited their favorite haunts in Manhattan, enjoying city life once more. In 1992, Catherine once again broke with her hometown, taking a full time residence in Bolton Landing, joining the Unified Court System Surrogate's Court at Lake George, retiring in 2002. Over the next eight years, Catherine and her beloved husband were blessed to be able to travel, and enjoy visits to England, Bermuda, the New England States, Canada, and beautiful Venice, Fla., where sadly, Bob died, on April 14, 2010.
Catherine will be cremated, and at her request, there will be no service, but we know her beautiful spirit will be joining that of the love of her life, her soulmate, Bob, and that they will be together forever. When Robert and Catherine's Spirits caress for all eternity, they will reside in the Garden of Tranquility, at Venice Memorial Gardens in beautiful Venice, Fla. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to a place very special to her- Tidewell Hospice, 220 Wexford Blvd., Venice, Florida 34293. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory of Catherine or to send a condolence to her family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
