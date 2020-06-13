Catherine (Montagnino) Sciano



June 28, 1933-May 15, 2020



Catherine (Montagnino) Sciano passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 15, 2020, in Ocala, Fla. Born in New York City in 1933, Catherine grew up in Manhattan. She graduated from Hunter College in New York City with a teaching degree, and went on to spend 30 years in the public school system in New York City teaching developmentally challenged young people. She was married to her husband Joseph for 65 years. They raised their children Catherine, Joseph and Paul in the Bronx and in Rivervale, New Jersey. Family was everything to Catherine and she was supremely devoted to her sisters Lilian Fandale of Bay Shore, New York and Anne Graham of New Jersey. Catherine is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Dominica, with whom Catherine and her family lived for several years in New York and New Jersey.



After retiring, Catherine and Joseph split their time between homes in Stamford, N.Y., and Venice, Fla. They enjoyed a long retirement of travelling and visiting with friends and family. Catherine forged friendships that lasted decades. She had many friends - too many to count - and she will be most remembered for her sunny disposition, generosity and welcoming spirit. Catherine was a faithful Catholic. She enjoyed reading and the opera, but mostly visiting with friends and family. She was an excellent cook. Catherine brought so much joy to her family and friends, and she will be missed by all.



Catherine was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Catherine is survived by her husband Joseph of Ocala, Fla., daughter Catherine Ranges and her husband David of Ocala, Fla., and sons Joseph and his wife Nikki of West Hartford, Conn., and Paul and his wife, Mary of Marlborough, Conn. She also leaves behind grandchildren Kellie, Gina, May, Joseph and Ajaunnie, and great-grandson Gabriel. She also leaves behind her sisters Anne and Lilian, and their children Jennifer and Charlie Graham and June, Laurie, Sal and Philip Fandale, and their families.



The family would like to thank all the caregivers at The Bridge and Superior Residency, both of Ocala, Fla., for taking such good care of Catherine these past few years.



Catherine will be laid to rest in upstate New York at a future date. May she rest in peace with her parents and others who have gone before her. Anyone wishing to, can make a donation in her name to Hunter College in New York, N.Y.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store