Charles Griffin "Chuck" Bunce
Charles Griffin "Chuck" Bunce, 78, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health in Venice, Fla., following a brief illness.

He leaves his wife and best friend of 32 years, Kay (Sigur) Bunce; his son, Ryan A. Bunce of Columbus, Ohio, Ryan's partner April Sherry and her daughter Sophia Vershinin and grandchildren Nicholas and Ava Bunce.

Chuck also leaves behind his beloved step-children, whom he loved like his own: Mark Suire of Shreveport, La., and Mark's partner Ashlyn Grossie and grandaughter Anlee Suire; Jamie Suire Hamilton of Venice; Sy A. Suire of Sarasota and grandchildren DeAdrian Crawford of Dothan, Ala.; Stone Suire and Eleni Suire of Worcester, Mass.

Chuck is also survived by his elder brother Richard (Marilyn) Bunce and nieces/nephews Nathan Bunce, Scott Bunce, Michael Bunce, David Bunce, Carina Cosby and Colette Swathwood.

Born and raised in Sturgis, Mich., the son of Eldon and Marian (Cole) Bunce, Chuck attended college in Findlay, Ohio, where he excelled in football, wrestling and track.

Post-graduation, Chuck worked as a math teacher at Northmont High School and coached middle school/high school football and wrestling. He later transitioned to a career in the tech industry, providing support for bank software, eventually moving from Dayton to Alabama.

Following children Sy and Jamie, Chuck and Kay relocated to Florida. Chuck loved living in Florida and spent numerous hours at the beach with Sy and Jamie, kayaking and collecting shark's teeth by the hundreds.

Chuck had many interests and hobbies, most notably a lifelong passion for knives, interacting with a large but tight-knit group of knife associates.

He was also a huge fan of Ohio State University football and proudly flew the OSU flag on car, home and clothing no matter where he might be.

Chuck will be greatly missed by Kay, their families, extended families and friends.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Oct. 31, 2020.
