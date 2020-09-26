Cora N. Berlinger, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Born Jan. 3, 1939, in Crossville, Tenn., she would often reminisce about her parents, grandparents and her childhood. Cora was much loved by her parents, Robert and Pauline McCoy. She is greeted in Heaven by her parents and her beloved daughter Pamela A. Gerow.



After graduating from Anderson High School, Cora earned a degree in Education from Ball State University. She went on to receive her Masters in Education from Anderson University. A natural teacher, Cora's passion was in the classroom with her students. She taught for Anderson Community Schools for over 30 years and was honored as Teacher of the Year for the district.



Beautiful inside and out, Cora was a vibrant person who always greeted people with a big smile and a kind-hearted word. Ever an optimist, she found the positive in any situation and showed grace to others. Cora's greatest pride was her family, and they were fortunate to call her wife, mother and granny. She was her daughters' biggest cheerleader and her grandchildren's fun-loving granny.



Cora is survived by her adoring husband of 38 years Erv Berlinger; daughter Allison (Keith) Oswalt; stepdaughters Sheri Berlinger Carte and family, Lori Berlinger Garling and family, Lisa Berlinger Drayer and family, and Betsy (Gustavo Rodriguez) Berlinger and family; grandchildren Valerie (Zach) Hatcher and family, Ashleigh (Chip) Hubley and family, Thomas Gerow, Mitchell (Leah) Gerow, Reis Lehman, and Emery Oswalt; sister Janis (Tom) Bray; nieces BethAnn (Dave) Fitzgerald and family, and Susan (Tom) Staab and family.



"Remember the love that we once shared; miss me a little but let me go."



Family and friends, please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11 - 2 at the Hawthorns Golf & Country Club,12255 Club Point, Fishers, IN. We respectfully ask that guests wear masks.



