Craig Moyer
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig A. Moyer, of Venice, Fla., went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020. A resident of Venice for 28 years, he was born in Columbia City, Ind., in 1946. He grew up in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he graduated from North Side High school in 1964.

Craig worked in the highway construction business for 29 years at Wayne Asphalt and Construction company, where he eventually became President and Owner until he sold the business and retired in 1991. He was an active Freemason and Shriner in Fort Wayne, and a member of the Dune Patrol.

Since retiring, Craig has enjoyed being involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren and having many adventures with Gail in their RV's and aboard many cruises with friends and family.

Craig was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary (Boissenet), his mother Thelma (Baugh), his father Herald Moyer, his adoptive father C.K. Stewart, and stepbrother Kurtis Stewart.

He is survived by his wife Gail (Jackson); sons Dan Mix (Beth Ann), Jeff Moyer (Katrina) and James Moyer, step-sons Scott Gifford (Kim) and Mark Gifford (Susan); grandchildren Greg Moyer (Karlee), Andrew Moyer, Amanda Moyer, Alexandra Moyer, Becca Mix, Courtney Mix, Kailyn Gifford, Shelby Gifford, Haley Gifford, Jake Gifford, Victoria Prosser, Elizabeth Prosser; and great-grandchild Jace Moyer.

Although there is no public memorial service, the family is celebrating his life privately, and requests donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/) be made in lieu of flowers. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved