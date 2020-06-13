Craig A. Moyer, of Venice, Fla., went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020. A resident of Venice for 28 years, he was born in Columbia City, Ind., in 1946. He grew up in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he graduated from North Side High school in 1964.
Craig worked in the highway construction business for 29 years at Wayne Asphalt and Construction company, where he eventually became President and Owner until he sold the business and retired in 1991. He was an active Freemason and Shriner in Fort Wayne, and a member of the Dune Patrol.
Since retiring, Craig has enjoyed being involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren and having many adventures with Gail in their RV's and aboard many cruises with friends and family.
Craig was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary (Boissenet), his mother Thelma (Baugh), his father Herald Moyer, his adoptive father C.K. Stewart, and stepbrother Kurtis Stewart.
He is survived by his wife Gail (Jackson); sons Dan Mix (Beth Ann), Jeff Moyer (Katrina) and James Moyer, step-sons Scott Gifford (Kim) and Mark Gifford (Susan); grandchildren Greg Moyer (Karlee), Andrew Moyer, Amanda Moyer, Alexandra Moyer, Becca Mix, Courtney Mix, Kailyn Gifford, Shelby Gifford, Haley Gifford, Jake Gifford, Victoria Prosser, Elizabeth Prosser; and great-grandchild Jace Moyer.
Although there is no public memorial service, the family is celebrating his life privately, and requests donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/) be made in lieu of flowers. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.