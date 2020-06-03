Darleen Emily Evans, 85, Park Rapids, Minn., passed away May 28, 2020. Born March 17, 1935, to Edward and Emma (Peter) Ristau in Elmore, Minn.She graduated from High School in 1952. After attending Mankato Commercial College she worked as an administrative assistant at the Elmore Public School.
On August 22, 1954, Darleen was united in marriage to Lyle Evans. They lived in Braham, Minn., then moved to Carrington, N.D., where they purchased a funeral business. In 1992 they retired to Venice, Fla., spending summer months in Park Rapids, Minn.
Darleen is survived by her husband; children, Mark (Pam) of Park Rapids; Stephanie (Kris) Wernhoff of Shelburne, Vt.; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Ronald Ristau of Elmore, Minn., and Donna Hanson of Blue Earth, Minn.
Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Funeral Home of Park Rapids, Minn.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.