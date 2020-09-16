1/1
David Charles Hiner
1951 - 2020
David C. Hiner, of Blairsville, Ga., and Naples, Fla., was welcomed into his heavenly home on September 3, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered as a faithful man of God, a cherished husband and son, and a forever friend to many. Dave lived life to the fullest with his fun-loving spirit, generous heart, and insatiable appetite for adventure. He loved traveling coast-to-coast with his wife of 47 years, seeking new places to explore and enjoy God's beautiful creations. Dave proudly served his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard. His generous personality and contagious laughter will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife; Linda Jo, mother; Betty Hiner Mulford of Venice, Fla., aunt & uncle; Nancy & Ron Hiner of Toccoa, Ga., a sister-in-law; Annette Fairchild, one nephew; Brandon, and cousins; Jeff Hiner, Laurie Barnes, and Cari Duttlinger. Dave was preceded in death by his father; Royal William Hiner, and one brother; John Mark Hiner.

A memorial service is planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homestead Hospice of Blairsville.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
Memories & Condolences
25 entries
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Funeral Home
September 15, 2020
It's so difficult to put our feelings into words, the news of Dave's passing was a blow and our hearts go out to you, Jo, and your family and Dave's. Words just don't seem adequate at this time...So many great memories with the two of you and Lynn and Dave on the boat, pruning the back yard, pot luck dinners, laughter, motorcycles, Dave always working at the house, the condos, nurturing Ryan and helping to make him the man he is today. I'm so proud of you and Dave, when you retired you really did it - loved hearing about your excursions and getting the photos, usually near the mountains or water, but always smiling, enjoying your adventures and each other. It was a gift to have Dave and his infectious laughter as long as we did. Our love is with you.
JORY Westberry
Friend
September 11, 2020
Jo, your message brought me to tears; I still think of you two as young adventurers journeying together to find new places and interests. We had our share of adventures too, so I'm so happy you have many wonderful memories to reflect on. Take your time, God will lead you to whatever is next in your life. Please call or write when you can. Love to you.
Barbara Moyer
Family
September 10, 2020
Linda, I am so sorry for your loss. I met Dave only a few times, but knew you were a devoted couple. I hope all the memories of your life together will sustain you through this very difficult time. Please know I am thinking about you and hope you know, if you need anything just ask.
Kathleen Sheckler
September 10, 2020
Jo - You and Dave were true friends the relatively short time we knew each other. God bless you as you cope with your loss.
Ray and Ellie Williams
Friend
September 9, 2020
I felt Dave would go on for ever. He was a good friend. He will be missed.
THOMAS PIERCY
Friend
September 9, 2020
Linda, this came as a real shock. You and Dave are the most charitable and loving couple we know. We will dearly miss Dave but confident he is with the Lord. As I look back on our friendship we have such wonderful and lasting memories. Elsie and I truly love you two. We will absolutely miss our brother. John and Elsie.
John & Elsie Ehrman
Friend
September 8, 2020
Mrs. Hiner, thank you so much for being such a great teacher; I truly believe your class was the beginning of my acceleration into mathematics and ultimately science and engineering. I am so sorry for you and your family's loss. Will be thinking of you.
Alexander Kribbs
Student
September 7, 2020
We are friends with David's mother and never had the honor of meeting him. Our prayers and sympathy go out to Betty, Jo and his surviving family and friends. We can all take comfort in knowing David is with our Heavenly Father where he is free indeed.
Brent and Sunny Stapelman
Friend
September 7, 2020
My husband and I have never met David, but we are friends with his mother, Betty. We offer our deepest condolences during this time, but we are rejoicing that he is at home with the God he loved and served. The family is in our thought and prayers.
Denise and Bob Collins
Friend
September 6, 2020
I WILL MISS MY BUDDY OUR WEEKLY CHATS WERE ALWAYS SOMETHING I LOOKED FORWARD TO BUT I HAVE SOME FOND MEMORIES. HE HELP ME SO MUCH FOR DIFFERENT PROJECTS I HAD AND THE PICNICS AT VOGEL AND MEEKS PARKS WERE ALWAYS SPECIAL. A TRUE FRIEND I HAVE TO MOVE ON BUT WONDERFUL MEMORIES HE LEFT ME WITH INTO GODS LOVING ARM JERRY GERBIG SR (OFS)
GERARD GERBIG
Friend
September 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Dave’s passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you through this journey. Will truly miss seeing Dave around the neighborhood during your winter visit. He always had a smile and kindness to share.
Becky Erickson
Acquaintance
September 6, 2020
Jo - we are so sorry to hear of your loss. Dave was such a nice guy, Steve's mowing buddy in the neighborhood. God bless you during this difficult time. We are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jamie & Steve McWatters
September 5, 2020
Generous, caring and fun-loving, Dave was the friend everyone hopes and prays will come into their lives. Dave and Jo are inextricably woven into our memories over the last thirty-one years. Through the good and the bad, they were there with us. Our hearts are broken that such an incredible person has left us to go on without him. Jo, you know how much we love you!
Lynnette Hallberg
Friend
September 5, 2020
Dave was one of the nicest people God put on this earth and will be a welcome addition to Heaven!
Spike Jones
Friend
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
Our hearts our shattered. We can’t wait to see you soon!


“What will it be like when my pain is gone
And all the worries of this world just fade away?
What will it be like when You call my name
And that moment when I see You face to face?
I'm waiting my whole life to hear You say
Well done, well done
My good and faithful one
Welcome to the place where you belong
Well done, well done
My beloved child
You have run the race and now you're home
Welcome to the place where you belong
What will it be like when tears are washed away
And every broken thing will finally be made whole?
What will it be like when I come into Your glory
Standing in the presence of a love so beautiful?
I'm waiting my whole life for that day
I will live my life to hear You say
Well done”
Kim Aureli-Haines
Family
September 5, 2020
Jo, I’m so glad you and Dave were blessed with so many wonderful years together. What a gift! May you find much peace in knowing Dave is in the presence of our Savior. What a day it will be when we get to see him again. Till then, you have my prayers Jo.
Teresa Farmer
September 4, 2020
We will always cherries all the motorcycle and jeep rides we took with you and Jo. I remember when you would show up at the restaurant, you would come in the kitchen and would want to know ,when and where the next riding destination would be. You and Jo have been a big part of our life and our little family, you are a very good friend with a big heart and a great smile every time you were around.
Martin & Kathy Pilote
September 4, 2020
I will always remember the night we found each other celebrating the Christmas Season downtown...Dave and I both complaining of our knees and sitting for a bit...but then ending up at Tony’s on Third where we introduced you both to their “snowballs.” I couldn’t believe you shared one—instead of —like me— hoarding my own... but that sharing you had was what made you two so special.
We are thinking of you tonight and wishing things were different...We know you have friends surrounding you and likewise know you will welcome their help and lean into their strength. Ron and I are so sorry Dave left us all so soon, and our prayers tonight include gratitude for having met Dave and a request for the Lord to blanket you with his comfort.

Sending our love through these words...
Deb & Ron Kribbs
Friend
September 4, 2020
Always loved Dave’s sense of adventure. Will miss him. He was a kind , loving man.
Alice&Bill Woodward
Family
September 4, 2020
Jo
May God give you peace and the strength to continue in faith. Dave was a wonderful Christian man!
Pat Schultheis
Friend
September 4, 2020
Jo and Dave Hiner - the best friends in the world!
As time passes, we hope your heart will be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. We will miss our friendship with Dave and all of our adventures together. We are here for you Jo!
Michael and Rebecca Colon
Friend
