David C. Hiner, of Blairsville, Ga., and Naples, Fla., was welcomed into his heavenly home on September 3, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered as a faithful man of God, a cherished husband and son, and a forever friend to many. Dave lived life to the fullest with his fun-loving spirit, generous heart, and insatiable appetite for adventure. He loved traveling coast-to-coast with his wife of 47 years, seeking new places to explore and enjoy God's beautiful creations. Dave proudly served his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard. His generous personality and contagious laughter will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife; Linda Jo, mother; Betty Hiner Mulford of Venice, Fla., aunt & uncle; Nancy & Ron Hiner of Toccoa, Ga., a sister-in-law; Annette Fairchild, one nephew; Brandon, and cousins; Jeff Hiner, Laurie Barnes, and Cari Duttlinger. Dave was preceded in death by his father; Royal William Hiner, and one brother; John Mark Hiner.
A memorial service is planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homestead Hospice of Blairsville.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com