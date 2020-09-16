Our hearts our shattered. We can’t wait to see you soon!





“What will it be like when my pain is gone

And all the worries of this world just fade away?

What will it be like when You call my name

And that moment when I see You face to face?

I'm waiting my whole life to hear You say

Well done, well done

My good and faithful one

Welcome to the place where you belong

Well done, well done

My beloved child

You have run the race and now you're home

Welcome to the place where you belong

What will it be like when tears are washed away

And every broken thing will finally be made whole?

What will it be like when I come into Your glory

Standing in the presence of a love so beautiful?

I'm waiting my whole life for that day

I will live my life to hear You say

Well done”



Kim Aureli-Haines

