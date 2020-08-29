Dawn B. Christie, born November 2, 1936, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Venice Hospital after a short illness. She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Frank M. Christie, her two daughters, Pamela Christie of Kingston, N.H., Jill Melmed of Venice, Fla. and a son Daniel Christie of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was predeceased by two sons, Paul Barthelmess and Andrew Christie and one granddaughter Tiffany Stolz.
She also leaves behind six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be a private service at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. To send condolences to the family please visit: farleyfuneralhome.com