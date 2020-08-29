1/1
Dawn B. Christie
1936 - 2020
Dawn B. Christie, born November 2, 1936, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Venice Hospital after a short illness. She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Frank M. Christie, her two daughters, Pamela Christie of Kingston, N.H., Jill Melmed of Venice, Fla. and a son Daniel Christie of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was predeceased by two sons, Paul Barthelmess and Andrew Christie and one granddaughter Tiffany Stolz.

She also leaves behind six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be a private service at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. To send condolences to the family please visit: farleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
