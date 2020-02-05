|
|
Diane Marie Larkin passed from this life on January 30, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice, Venice, Fla. Diane was a resident of the Floridian Club of Venice, Fla. She was a former resident of Newport, R.I. and Bonita Springs, Fla. Unity of Venice was her spiritual home.
Diane was born February 26, 1946 in Springfield, Mass. to Marguerite D. (Berthiaume) McGuigan and John O. McGuigan. Diane attended Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School and Cathedral High School in Springfield, earned her Bachelor's Degree from Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee, Mass., and received her Master's Degree from Rhode Island College in Providence, R.I.
She entered the Sisters of Saint Joseph in Springfield, Mass. in 1963 and served the congregation until 1970.
Diane was a Reading Specialist in the Middletown, R.I. School System from 1971 to 2001.
She had a passion for helping children to reach their highest potential. She continued this quest in her retirement years as a tutor. Parents and students held her in high esteem and loved her dearly.
Diane quoted Richard Riley, former U.S. Secretary of Education, to explain her philosophy of education: "I can think of no higher purpose than passing on literacy and the love of reading to generations of Americans".
Diane loved gourmet food, socializing, and travel. She was a great cheerleader for all who came in contact with her as she always heralded their best qualities. Her loyalty and hearty laugh were treasured by her many friends who will miss her greatly.
She was predeceased by her mother and father. Diane leaves behind brothers Daniel (Elizabeth) McGuigan of Bluffton, S.C., Michael McGuigan of Cape Cod, Mass., and Thomas (Pamela) McGuigan of Guilford, Conn.; step-mother Janet McGuigan of East Harwich, Mass.; half-brother Sean McGuigan (Shu-Hwa Shu) of Allentown, Pa.; half-sister Kathleen McGuigan (Samir Batla) of Franklin, Mass.; many nieces, nephews, and great nephews; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; and many friends who loved her dearly.
A gathering of family and friends will be planned for a future date.
Diane loved animals, particularly dogs. Gifts in her memory may be directed to Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc., 4210 77th St E, Palmetto, Fla. 34221