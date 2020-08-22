Dick Quinn, of Venice, Fla., passed away on August 3, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born November 24, 1936, in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles and Margaret (Vore) Quinn. Whenever visiting in Ohio, he and Jan loved watching the grandchildren & great-grandchildren in sports and other activities.



Dick was a 1955 graduate of Byesville High School where he excelled in basketball, football and baseball. In one of his baseball games he hit a run off of Satchel Page. He worked at NCR in Cambridge, Ohio and was an active member of the community, coaching youth football. He was president of the Meadowbrook 200 club football boosters and a member of the Byesville Park Board. He worked in many different companies over the years and then started his own business, Quinn Associates.



He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice, Fla. and was on a Global Mission which supported the work Pastor Livenson was beginning in Haiti. Dick loved to play golf and was a Ranger at Venetian Golf and Pelican Point Golf. He enjoyed watching all sports on TV especially Notre Dame football and researching his Irish heritage.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, James Quinn and brother Bill Quinn.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years Jan Quinn; brother, Pat Quinn and sister, Marcia Quinn; children, Nancy Moody, Susan (Tony) Kuklica, Cathy Quinn, Jim (Debbie) Quinn, Mike (Rose Anna) Quinn, Paul (Tracy) Quinn, and Mary Ann (Allen) Franklin; 12 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and four step-great grandchildren.



The funeral was held August 8, 2020, at the Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with officiant, Pastor Scott Smith of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Burial followed at Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, with bagpipes playing O Danny Boy & Amazing Grace.



Donations can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285 for The Lutheran church in Haiti.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store