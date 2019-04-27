Donald A. Zalac, M.D. was born August 28, 1923 in Indianapolis. His parents were Mr. & Mrs. Charles W. Zalac. He was a graduate and class president at Butler University. At the age of 21, he was the youngest ever graduate of Indiana University School of Medicine. He served an internship at Indianapolis City Hospital (now Wishard Hospital), followed by two years as a Captain in the Army Medical Corp. He returned to Wishard Hospital for a Fellowship in Internal Medicine, followed by a residency in Radiology, the last three months of which he was the acting Director of Radiology at Wishard Hospital. He declined an offer to continue in that position to join Dr. C. Robert Plank in 1952 in the Michigan City practice of Radiology. For a few years, in addition to serving as radiologists at the Michigan City Hospitals, they were also itinerate radiologists at the Knox and Rochester, Indiana hospitals. They later closed their private office in favor of developing a new Radiology Department at St. Anthony Hospital which included, at that time, the only Cobalt Therapy in LaPorte County. During his medical career, he treated thousands of cancer patients. In the 1970s nearly all cancer chemotherapy in the Michigan City region was under his care.



He was a member of the American Medical Association, a Fellow of the American College of Radiology, a counselor of the Indiana Chapter of the Radiology Society of North America, a Diplomat of the American College of Nuclear Medicine and a charter member of the Chicago Nuclear Society. His hobbies were related to the outdoors. For years, he enjoyed vacations at this log cabin with acreage on a lake in northern Wisconsin. His greatest non-medical interest was his 175-acre farm near Bendix Park in northern Indiana. With his labor and conservation practices, he converted it from depleted soil to lush meadows, woods and wetlands, supporting abundant wildlife. He particularly enjoyed hosting members of St. Paul Lutheran Church for the change of colors at the farm in the autumn for several years. He was a 62-year member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Since retirement in 1979, his time was divided between his farm, home in Michigan City and residence in Venice, Florida.



He was preceded in death by his parents: Mr. & Mrs. Charles W. Zalac and his older brother: Dr. Charles H. Zalac. He is survived by his ex-wife: Beverly Zalac; niece: Sharon Bachelor of Columbia, South Carolina and nephew: Charles A. Zalac of Bluffton, IN.



