Deeks, Donald



February 28, 1931 - September 10, 2020



Don(ald) Lee Deeks, died at 89, on September 10, 2020, with his daughter by his side. He is survived by his children, Michael Deeks, Donna Ruth (Deeks) Boldt (Jim) his grandchildren, Christopher Deeks, Ashley Puchalla and Amanda Puchalla and his great-grandchildren Tyler Deeks, Sophia Deeks and Addie Cohen.



Additionally he is survived by his sister, Beverly Brucher, her three children and six grandchildren.



There will be a memorial Service held in November at the Sarasota Memorial Cemetery. Any gifts in his memory please send to Florida Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main Street, Enterprise, FL 32725.



