1/
Donald Lee Deeks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deeks, Donald

February 28, 1931 - September 10, 2020

Don(ald) Lee Deeks, died at 89, on September 10, 2020, with his daughter by his side. He is survived by his children, Michael Deeks, Donna Ruth (Deeks) Boldt (Jim) his grandchildren, Christopher Deeks, Ashley Puchalla and Amanda Puchalla and his great-grandchildren Tyler Deeks, Sophia Deeks and Addie Cohen.

Additionally he is survived by his sister, Beverly Brucher, her three children and six grandchildren.

There will be a memorial Service held in November at the Sarasota Memorial Cemetery. Any gifts in his memory please send to Florida Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main Street, Enterprise, FL 32725.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved