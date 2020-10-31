Donald Sanborn, died peacefully on Oct. 22, 2020, in Smithtown, N.Y. Born in Glen Ridge, N.J. in 1934, Don graduated from Colgate University and Syracuse Law School before beginning his business career as a stock broker in New York. Don built a successful career as a broker and an individual investor. Don also served on the Board of Trustees of the Silver Bay Association and coached the local Little League baseball team in Summit, N.J. Don was a generous and giving person to everyone in his life. He was predeceased by his wife Anne Turner Sanborn who he married in 1959 in the Silver Bay chapel. He is survived by daughter Kathy (Sami) Mitra of Stony Brook, N.Y., sons William (Mary Jo) Sanborn of Leavenworth, Wash., and Peter (Victoria) Sanborn of Seattle, Wash., and his grandchildren, Mallika and Leela Mitra, Benjamin and Owen Sanborn, Audrey and Hawkins Sanborn.



