Dorothy A. (Dottie) Kummerer
Dorothy A. Kummerer (Dottie), went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 4, 1924.

Dottie was a long time member of The Capri Isles Golf Club and various bridge clubs. She lived several years in Taipei, Taiwan and a short time in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Dottie moved to Venice from Branford, Conn., in 1986. She was a member of the Venice Presbyterian Church, loved singing in the choir and volunteer work.

She was predeceased by her parents Edward J. and Margaret Frowick and four siblings, James E. Frowick, Roy Frowick, Lawrence Frowick and Margaret Porter and husband Robert O. Norman and husband James J. Kummerer. She is survived by three sons : Craig R. Norman (Lisa), Christopher A. Norman (Denise) and Kim C. Norman (Joy) , six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and special nephew Gary Porter and wife Pat. A memorial service will be held at the church in the Spring of 2021.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Sep. 19, 2020.
