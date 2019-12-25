|
|
Dorothy E. Colbert, age 95 of Atlanta, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Mrs. Colbert was a former member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana, Ohio
and Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Florida. There will not be a memorial service, but
remembrance masses will be held in both churches. She was preceded in death by
her husband Robert H. Colbert and brothers Perry and Richard Ream. Surviving
are her son and daughter in law Gary and Bridget Colbert of Atlanta, sister Rita
Culley of Urbana, Ohio, numerous nieces and nephews. In remembrance, please consider donations to Wellstar Community Hospice in Marietta. Carmichael
Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements.
www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467