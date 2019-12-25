Home

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Dorothy E. Colbert Obituary
Dorothy E. Colbert, age 95 of Atlanta, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Mrs. Colbert was a former member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana, Ohio

and Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Florida. There will not be a memorial service, but

remembrance masses will be held in both churches. She was preceded in death by

her husband Robert H. Colbert and brothers Perry and Richard Ream. Surviving

are her son and daughter in law Gary and Bridget Colbert of Atlanta, sister Rita

Culley of Urbana, Ohio, numerous nieces and nephews. In remembrance, please consider donations to Wellstar Community Hospice in Marietta. Carmichael

Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements.

www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
