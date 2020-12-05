Doug Bower, 81, of Venice, Fla., and formerly of Sterling Heights, Mich., passed away Monday, Nov., 30, 2020. Doug was born Feb. 26, 1939, in Detroit, Mich., the son of the late Maxine and Royal Bower. Doug relocated to Venice, Fla., in 1995 and worked as a resort manager at the Yacht Club Apartments and Quarterdeck where he retired in 2014. He was a member of the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Lexington (CVA-16). He was a member of the VFW and proud supporter of President Donald Trump. Doug is survived by his children Doug Bower (Pam), Diane Bower (Rodney); grandchildren Joseph and Katlin Royal Martinez, Mac Bower; sister in law Mary Bower; nephews John and Jason Bower; nieces Sandy Schuette, Micki Koppin and Carmel Zerilli. Doug was preceded in death by his stepfather James Yates; brothers, Bill Bower, John Bower, Tike Bower and Dolores Bower, the absolute love of his life and wife for 47 years.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Doug's name to detroitgoodfellows.org
or to woundedwarriorsproject.org
.