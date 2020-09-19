DruAnne McCumbers, passed away in the arms of her loving husband on August 10, 2020. DruAnne loved her friends and family. She enjoyed hosting Christmas dinner or wine tasting as much as joining her friends in a book club or walking club. What mattered most was time spent with those she cherished. DruAnne will be sorely missed by all those who had the opportunity to get to know her.



DruAnne leaves behind family and countless friends. She is survived by her husband Paul McCumbers. Her children Ben Ellingsworth and wife Stephanie, Ashly Blair and husband Justin, and Emily Ellingsworth. Her grandchildren Charlotte, Lilly, Abigail, Hunter and Paige.



A celebration of her life is planned for the weekend of March 6 & 7, 2021, in Venice, Fla.



