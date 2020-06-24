EFFERTZ, Edward Henry (Lt. Col, U.S. Army Retired) age 95, of Centerville, OH passed away on Monday May 25, 2020. Edward was born to the late Edmund and Ida (McLaughlin) Effertz in Chicago, Ill., on December 11, 1924. After serving his country in three wars (WWII, Korea, and Vietnam), he acted as the director of ROTC for the University of Dayton. During his military career he received numerous medals and commendations, including the Legion of Merit Commendation Ribbon and the Meritorious Unit Citation. He retired from the Army in 1973, and worked as a psychologist for Piqua and Vandalia city schools.



Edward was an active remodeler and handyman, an avid gun collector, a HAM Radio Operator, and enjoyed all things computer and technology related. He and his wife Lois enjoyed their retirement by living in Venice, Fla., during the winter months, returning to Ohio in the summer to be near their children.



He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Lois I. Effertz (Fullmer); children, Joan (Jeff Arnold) Effertz, and Edward Jr; grandchild Wesley Effertz Allen.



