Edward Norman Ballard of Venice, Florida, passed away on July 13, 2020.



Born in Indianapolis on August 10, 1940, he lived in Peru, Indiana, before attending Loyola University and Purdue University. He was world traveled and stayed for a time at his aunt Mary's ranch in Wyoming.



He was the last surviving grandson of Charles Edward Ballard, who once owned the West Baden Springs Hotel, The Brown Hotel & Casino and the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus.



Edward was a contributor and benefactor to the French Lick West Baden Museum.



He is survived by his loving wife Madelaine and her five children, John Paderewski (Lynne), Sue Carman (Jeff), Nancy Paderewski, Patty Gordon (Barry) and Jan Paderewski Saieva (Marcus) and six grandchildren Melissa, Paula, Jessica, Jaclyn, Josh and Carly.



He was preceded in death by his parents Chad and Alicia Ballard, a half-sister Sylvia and a younger brother, Chad.



Interment will be at Ames Chapel Cemetery in the Ballard family plot.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store