E. G. "Dan" Boone, 92 of Venice, Florida, died on December 24, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1927, in LaSalle, Ill., but grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee. After discharge from the Army Air Force at the end of WWII he entered the University of Florida where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1951 and a Law Degree in 1954. While at UF, he was Captain of the Cheerleading Squad, ROTC Cadet Colonel, twice Gator Growl producer, and General Chairman of Homecoming. He was a member of Florida Blue Key and ATO Fraternity. He is a member of the UF Hall of Fame, and to his last breath was a proud Gator.
After practicing law in North Florida, he and his bride, Freda, moved to Venice in 1956 and opened his law firm. They saw great opportunity in Venice, which had only 411 registered voters at that time. Dan's legal career spanned 65 years, 63 in Venice, where he continued to practice law into his 92nd year. His impact on the community is more than described herein. Worth noting includes that in the 50's he convinced the City to pass a bond issue to extend water and sewer lines and pave City streets; he negotiated with the FAA to allow the Lake Venice Golf Course to be built at the airport; he worked to have the first VHS football stadium built in 1957 and then the new/current stadium 20 years later, as well as a new VHS baseball stadium at the Wellfield in the 70's. He started the VHS football season ticket program in the 70's which his law firm continues to handle to this day. He was part of a group that first brought cable TV to Venice, was the founding President of the Venice Symphony, and was the last surviving Charter Member of Grace Methodist Church, where he held every leadership position in his time. He was a proud member for over 50 years of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club, as a Past President and for over 30 years the Program Chairman.
While he was involved in many other matters, he believed his most lasting contribution to Venice was, through the assistance of a U.S. Senator, and the Senator's top aide who was Dan's UF classmate, obtaining for the City the deed to the beachfront along the entire Venice airport property, which otherwise would have been deeded to a private corporation for development. The large stretch of beachfront will be in public hands forever. A recipient of many honors over the years, he was most proud of the Doc Matson community service recognition from Rotary and receiving the Pillar of the Community award from the City of Venice.
Dan Boone was extremely proud to have practiced law with his sons, Jeff and Steve for 36 years, and with four of his grandchildren, three of whom were working with him at the time of his death. He and Freda impressed upon their sons and grandchildren the importance of giving back to the community, which is a family legacy. Dan was predeceased by Freda, his wife of 59 years, in 2015. He is survived by his sons Jeff (Shirley) and Steve (Jennifer), grandchildren Megan (Chris) Olson, Caroline (Danny) Molloy, Stuart (Kayla) Boone, Jackson Boone, Annie Boone and Evan Boone, and 5 great-grandchildren, all whom he loved very much. Dan Boone was one who contributed greatly to making Venice what it is today. He was a community leader, an accomplished attorney, a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Dan Boone's life will be held on January 4th, at 1:00 pm, at Grace United Methodist Church, Venice, with a reception to follow at the Venice Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made Grace United Methodist Church or to the Venice Nokomis Rotary Foundation. To share a condolence with the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com