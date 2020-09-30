On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Elaine Mae Cowell, of Sandy Springs, Ga., loving wife and devoted mother passed away at the age of 94.



Born in 1925, in Norristown, Pa., to Norcecil and Franklin Richardson, Elaine grew up in Fall River, Mass., and graduated from Durfee High School. After high school Elaine worked at the telephone company. Following WWII, Elaine married Edward Cowell whom she had met in high school and they began their 57 years of marriage.



Elaine and Edward started their family in Rhode Island and then moved to California. Following a job opportunity the young family relocated to Grafton, Wis., where their sons were raised. A dedicated and caring mother, Elaine's primary focus was her family; she provided a loving home and handled the adventures of three active boys with calm and understanding. Elaine and Edward later moved to Dalton, Ga., for Edward's job. Upon retiring they lived in Venice, Fla., for over 20 years then returned to West Bend, Wis. After Edward's passing, Elaine moved to Sandy Springs to be closer to her middle son.



Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Edward and her eldest son Dana (Van Ha). She is survived by her sons Matthew (Betty) and Peter (Gena) and five grandchildren, Evan, Alex, Andrew, Grant and Samantha, and great granddaughter Alaina.



