Elizabeth Jane Drexler, 90, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, at her home in Venice, Fla. Born on September 9, 1929 in Akron, Ohio, Jane loved traveling and considered herself fortunate to be able do so extensively. She was gifted in her skills of sewing and yarn work and found pleasure in donating her creations to charity. Her greatest enjoyment came from her family and the many fun-filled gatherings both in Ohio and Florida. Her smile,

her laugh and her quick witticisms will be dearly missed by all those who loved and knew her. She was preceded in death by her dedicated and loving husband of nearly 60 years, Paul (2012); her cherished son, Joseph (2008)

and four of her siblings. She leaves her daughter, Paula Norris, her devoted caregiver; son, Daniel (Genevieve); daughter, Linda Benson (John); daughter, Laura Kelley (Robert); sister, Carolyn Cioffi; ten grandchildren and four

great-grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest with her husband and son in Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, Ohio. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. To share a memory with the family or to send a condolence visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
