National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Ellen Wurfl
Ellen F. (Scalise) Wurfl

Ellen F. (Scalise) Wurfl Obituary
Ellen F. Wurfl (Scalise)

September 5, 1926 - March 5, 2020

Ellen, 93, was born in Winsted, Conn., lived in Calif., Maui, HI, then settled in Venice, Fla. in 1994. She worked for TWA for 25+ years. Later, she became a Real Estate agent/broker. She also volunteered for several non-profits and belonged to several philanthropic groups.

Ellen was preceded in death by husbands, Rosario Larivee and Robert Wurfl, and infant daughter, Baby Girl Larivee. She is survived by daughter, Bobbi Jones (Tony), step daughter, Barbara Tassey (David), step-son, Tom Wurfl (Helen). Grandsons, Dan Moore (Jill), Colton Jones, and Dean Tassey. Great-grandson, Josh Moore. Sister, Rita Spino (Jim), and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Services and a reception celebration are pending due to the current health crisis.
