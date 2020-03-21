|
Ellen F. Wurfl (Scalise)
September 5, 1926 - March 5, 2020
Ellen, 93, was born in Winsted, Conn., lived in Calif., Maui, HI, then settled in Venice, Fla. in 1994. She worked for TWA for 25+ years. Later, she became a Real Estate agent/broker. She also volunteered for several non-profits and belonged to several philanthropic groups.
Ellen was preceded in death by husbands, Rosario Larivee and Robert Wurfl, and infant daughter, Baby Girl Larivee. She is survived by daughter, Bobbi Jones (Tony), step daughter, Barbara Tassey (David), step-son, Tom Wurfl (Helen). Grandsons, Dan Moore (Jill), Colton Jones, and Dean Tassey. Great-grandson, Josh Moore. Sister, Rita Spino (Jim), and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Services and a reception celebration are pending due to the current health crisis.