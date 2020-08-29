Eric D. Geistert, Sr. 82, of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully Sunday August 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Eric was born July 7, 1938, in West Berlin, Germany where he met his loving wife Christel. They later married and set off to achieve the American Dream. He moved his family to New Jersey, became an american citizen and soon set off to Viet Nam for a tour of duty. In 1972 he and his family moved to Venice, Fla., where he opened his own painting company Eric's Painting & Decorating working with and for many of the "GREATS" in the Venice community most who would say he is a piece of this community and he will be missed dearly.



Eric was a life member of the Venice Yacht Club, American Legion 159, VFW 8118, the Masons and the Sahib Shrine, he was a giver at heart donating to 100's of charities throughout his life. He loved dancing with his wife Christel, spending time with his many friends, working and growing his business with his two boys, and spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years Christel Geistert, son Eric Geistert, Jr. (Kerri Paine), son Michael Geistert (Colleen), his extended family in Germany and all his dear friends in the community. A graveside Service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery Thursday September 3, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. and A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 between 4 - 7 p.m. at the Venice Community Center. Due to Covid, masks are required.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sahib Shriners, 600 North Beneva Road, Sarasota , Florida 34232. 941-366-4449



Arrangements made by Toale Brothers Ewing Funeral Home and Farley Funeral home both of Venice, FL.



