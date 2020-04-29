|
Ermina Hahn, longtime Venice resident, died on April 22, 2020. Ermina and her husband Herbert retired to Venice from Verona, N.J. in the late 1980's. Ermina loved God, her wonderful family and treasured many friends near and far.
While working full-time and raising a family, Ermina earned a BS from William Paterson University and both an MLS and an MALS from Rutgers University. She received a JD degree from Seton Hall Law School and was a member of the New Jersey Bar. During her career, she worked as a Librarian and as a Faculty member at several colleges in New Jersey: William Paterson University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Rutgers University Law School, from where she retired.
Ermina was an active and energetic volunteer while working and in retirement. She led Girl Scout troops and church committees. She was an accomplished tennis player. She was a board member of several professional groups, including serving as President of the New Jersey Law Librarians. In Venice, she was a member of Epiphany Cathedral Council of Catholic Women and the Epiphany Arimatheans. Indefatigable, she was also active in the Venice Opera Guild, Venice Area Audubon Society, Friends of the Venice Public Library, and Venice Shuffleboard Club. She volunteered at Historic Spanish Point, Venice Theatre, Associated Medicare Patients, Venice Library, Venice Area Meals on Wheels, Epiphany Cathedral Library, Epiphany School, Epiphany Arimatheans, and the South County Food Pantry. If you needed help, you asked Ermina; she said "yes" whenever possible.
Ermina was preceded in death by her husband Herbert, her grandson David, and her brother Gabriel. Ermina is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Judith & Gary Toman of Charlotte, N.C., and Andrea & Carl Peterson of Houston, Texas; by grandchildren: Sarah (Greg), Mark (Caroline), Meg (Andrew) and Claire (John), by great-grandchildren: Patrick, James, Jackson, Daniel, Gabrielle and Vivian; by nieces and nephew: Ana, Pia and Gabe; and by many close and beloved friends.
Due to current pandemic-related restrictions, a memorial service will be held in September in Venice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Venice Public Library [300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL 34285] or South County Food Pantry [121 Warfield Ave, Venice, FL 34285].