Erna L. Cook



Meeting Erna for the first time was like being with a long-time friend. You were immediately at ease because of her open friendly nature. She loved people and animals but especially little children. They seemed to recognize her genuine kindness and were drawn to her. Erna (98) peacefully passed away June 26, 2020, at Village on the Isle in Venice, Fla. She will be greatly missed by her four children, Pam (Larry) Jacobson, Greg (Jean) Cook, Jan (Tom) Fenwick, and Suzen Cook, her seven grandchildren, Travis (Debbie) and Marc Jacobson, Andrea Cook, Erin (Austin) Minor, Amie (Eli) Ferrier, Sean and Laura Fenwick, and her four great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Tegan Jacobson, Brogan and Luna Minor and her many loving friends. She was predeceased by her much beloved husband of 74 years Eugene Cook, her parents Carl and Louise Berquist and her sister Mary Jane Heuser. A celebration of her life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church 405 S Rush, Roselle, Ill Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m.



