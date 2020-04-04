|
Esther Wells, 94, of Venice, Fla., went to be with her Lord God on March 24th. She was born March 22, 1926 to James and Helen Henderson in Plainfield, N.J.
She married Bill Wells in 1948 and resided in Chatham, N.J. They retired to Venice in 1988. Esther loved to sing and was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Venice and was a member of their choir. She was very active in the church, helping in many of their projects and activities. She enjoyed playing tennis and was a former member of Courtside Tennis Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, a daughter, Terry, a son, Robbie, and four brothers.
She is survived by her son, Scott, her daughter, Jan, four grandchildren: Bill Switzler (Vanessa), Brittnay Nigro (Tom), Jenna Hanson (John), and Jackie Segledi (Dan), her sister, Phyllis Anderson, and ten great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society.