Evelyn Irene Clark

Evelyn Irene Clark Obituary
Evelyn Irene Clark, 87, of North Port, Fla. and formerly of Elkhart, Ind. passed away on March 5, 2020 in North Port, Fla. She was born on May 28, 1932 to the parents Harry and Eva Jessup in Elkhart, Ind. Evelyn spent time as a stock clerk at Crown International in Elkhart, Ind. from 1976-1983. In 1983, her and her husband Charles moved to Florida and resided in Port Charlotte, Fla. and later moved to North Port, Fla. She worked for Clark Connections, Inc. for twelve years. Charles L. Clark died on April 11, 2012.

She is survived by her six children; Mark (Sue) Clark of Elkhart, Ind., Marla (Steve) Kowalski of West Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Marv (Jan) Clark of Elkhart, Ind., Max Clark of North Port, Fla., Mitchell (Jan) Clark of Fishers, Ind., Matthew (Roberta) Clark of Edwardsburg, Mich.; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Helen (Tom) Jones of Warrenville, Ill., Sherry (Bob) Smoker of Elkhart, Ind., and Janet Gasplin of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and one brother, Don Jessup of Moore Haven, Fla.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Tidewell Hospice (5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238). Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Fla. is in charge of arrangements.
