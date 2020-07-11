Everett Maurice "Bud" DeHanas, was a true Centenarian. Born on December 14, 1918, in Miami, Okla., son of Everett Ivy DeHanas & Lula Hutchinson DeHanas. Died July 1, 2020 in Naples, Fla. Bud grew up in Miami, Okla., and graduated from Miami High school as President of his Senior Class and President of the High School Debate Team in 1936. That same year he married his high school sweetheart, Wyota Wood. He spent two years in a Business Administration College in Miami, Okla. In January 1939 their first son Jack was born, and in 1940 Bud went to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District and the family moved to Tulsa, Okla. Their second son Tom was born in May 1942. In 1944 Bud was drafted into the Army and sent to Europe. He was assigned to the 14th Calvary Group. This unit fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was one of the first allied units to cross the Rhine River on the Remagen Bridge before the bridge fell. The unit fought its way across the Germany heartland and at war's end were located in Southern Germany near the Austrian border. With victory in Europe Bud received orders to ship to the Pacific Theatre. Fortunately, before he shipped, Japan surrendered and Bud got to go home. In 1948 Bud moved to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Headquarters in Washington DC and the family moved to the Maryland Suburbs of DC A few years later in 1956 he accepted a job with U.S. Army in Europe first in Frankfurt, Germany for four years then at Headquarters U.S Army Europe in Heidelberg, Germany for four more years. Unfortunately, in Heidelberg he lost his wife in 1961 who died of a heart attack.



Bud returned to the States in 1965 first to Fort Monroe in Hampton, Va. where he met and married Irma Lee Smith. Then back to Washington DC to jobs with the U.S. Army, the Civil Service Commission and finally the Defense Department. He retired from the government in 1973 with the super grade of GS16. In retirement Bud first moved to Drum Point Maryland on the Chesapeake Bay, then to Englewood, Fla., in 1987. His second wife Irmalee died while in Englewood in 1995. In 1999 Bud moved to Venice, Fla., and rented for five years before buying a condo in L'Pavia in 2004. He lost his youngest son Tom in 2016 to cancer.



In May 2019 Bud, now 100 years old needed living assistance and moved to Naples, Fla., to live with his son Jack and daughter-in-law Rachel. Within a year Bud died and will be cremated and laid to rest in Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, Md. Bud is survived by son Jack DeHanas & wife Rachel DeHanas of Naples, Fla., daughter-in-law Marcia DeHanas of LaPlata, Md., grandsons Don DeHanas & David Strickland of Mechanicsville, Md., David DeHanas & wife April DeHanas of Naples, Fla., Doug DeHanas & Michael Blouin of Naples, Fla., Darryl DeHanas & wife Cathy of Key West, Fla., granddaughters Laura Holland & husband Lenny of LaPlata, Md., Lisa Winkler & husband Drew of LaPlata, Md., and great-grandchildren Chris DeHanas & wife Vanessa of Naples, Fla., Amanda DeHanas of Naples, Fla., Lauren DeHanas of Key West, Fla., Brett DeHanas of Key West, Fla., Lindsey Holland, Zak Holland, Riley Winkler, Alexandria Winkler & Mason Winkler all of LaPlata, Md. He is also survived by a sister Betty Harsha, age 97 of Fort Collins, Colo. Bud was preceded in death by older sister Isabelle Harris of Bixby, Okla., and brother Bill DeHanas of Scottsdale, Ariz. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, Venice, Fla. is handling arrangements.



