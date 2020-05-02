Floyd A Hillstrom passed away on April 24, 2020.



Born on the 1st of August 1936, at Ashland, Wis., Floyd grew up in an active Midwest family of nine children.



In 1954, Floyd began his post-high school education with four years at the University of Minnesota.



Later in 1959, during the Cold War, he enlisted into the Counterintelligence Corps of the United States Army. He attended Army language school to become proficient in the German language, after which he was stationed in West Germany. He served as a Liaison Special Agent with the West German government. Floyd was in Berlin when the Berlin Wall was built by the East Germany Army.



Upon completing his enlistment, Floyd returned to the Midwest and earned a Law School degree and became and Attorney. By 1966, he began practicing law and business in rural Minnesota.



In 1981, he relocated to the Guld Coast of Florida.



Floyd leaves behind his beloved wife, Sandy, four children, eight grandchildren and elderly siblings.



Floyd will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery. Services will be held at the cemetery at a later date.



