Frances M. Eggleston, 104, died on Friday, April 12, 2019 after a brief stay at a Hospice House in Sarasota, Florida.



Frances Jones was born Oct. 3, 1914 in Mexico, New York, eighth child of Floyd and Lora Jones.



She obtained a teaching degree from Oswego Normal (currently SUNY at Oswego)). She married Douglas Eggleston in Aug. 1939. Upon retiring from teaching, Frances moved to Venice, Florida with her husband where they joined Trinity Presbyterian Church. Douglas predeceased her in 2004 at the age of 92. Frances continued to remain active in her church and was appointed Deacon after she turned 100. She enjoyed playing cards, zumba, sewing and gardening. Her greatest joy was her family. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she kept in touch with a large number of her extended family. In 2015 Frances moved into an assisted living facility.



She is survived by four surviving children are: Ronald Eggleston, Lansing, Michigan, Patricia Emmi, Canastota, NY and Venice, Florida, Susie Elia, Pottstown, Pennsylvania and Douglas Eggleston, Jr. Englewood, Florida. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 24 at the Trinity Presbyterian Church 4365 State Road 776, Venice, Florida. There will be light refreshments after the service.



Donations may be made to: American Association of University Women-Venice Branch PO Box 515 Venice Fl 34284 Put on check: on behalf of Frances Eggleston Hospice House 5955 Rand Boulevard Sarasota, Fl 34238 Put on check: on behalf of Frances Eggleston



