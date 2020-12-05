1/1
Frances M. Santilli
1938 - 2020
Frances (Frannie) M. Santilli, of Nokomis, Fla., formerly of East Bridgewater, Mass., loved by everyone who knew her, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020. Frannie was the daughter of the late James and Victoria (Stankevitz) Caruso. Frannie was born in Brockton, Mass., before moving to East Bridgewater, Mass., and finally settling in Nokomis, Fla., with John where they were both active with the local American Legion Post 159. Frannie was a caregiver for most of her career, she loved to travel, the beach and was a lousy gambler. Frannie will be deeply missed by all but is now reunited with her sister Theresa Mandeville and brother Constantino (Connie) Caruso. Frannie is survived by her two sons, Peter Santilli and his wife Karen of East Bridgewater and Alexander Santilli and his wife Ann of East Bridgewater. Also survived by the love of her life John Farrow of Nokomis, Fla., and her sister Janet Fountain of Brockton. She was the loving grandmother "Nannie Frannie" to Casi, Tory and Gabriella Santilli. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fla., is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Dec. 5, 2020.
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
