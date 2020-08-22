1/1
Frances Sprires Waters
Frances Spires Waters, 77, of Nokomis, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2020. Frankie was born on May 2, 1943, in Greenback, Tenn., to Horace and Emma Spires. She moved to Florida in 1977.

Frankie is survived by her loving children: Julia Charleston of Birmingham, Ala., Ronda LeBlanc of North Port, Fla., and Lee Waters II of Nokomis, Fla. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Stevens of Rydal, Ga., and nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at New Hope Christian Church on August 29, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Frankie's name to The Foundry Ministries, PO Box 824 Bessemer, AL 35021.

Online condolences and more information can be found at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 22, 2020.
