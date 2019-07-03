Gary E. Mitchell, 76, of Sarasota, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital in Sarasota.



He was born June 5, 1943, the son of the late Jerome and Sylvia Hathaway (Mitchell) in Fort Myers, Florida.



Gary graduated from Miami Senior High School. Following high school, he attended the University of Florida where he received a bachelor's degree in Education and master's degree in Administration with a specialty in Guidance Counseling. Following the completion of his education, he went on to work for Venice High School for 38 years. During his time there, he served many roles including; a teacher, guidance counselor and assistant principal. He was united in marriage to Barbara Mitchell and to this union two daughters were born, Marcia and Kimberly. Gary and Barbara were blessed with 53 years together. They had a love of traveling together with their family, loved watching sports, and attending many sporting events, including; the Gators, Tampa Bay Rays, and Buccaneers football. Gary had a love for his family and was extremely grateful for family gatherings spent together.



His family includes his wife Barbara; two daughters, Marcia Brown and Kimberly Alibro; four grandchildren, Rachel, Lane, Anthony, and Gianni; and one brother, Doug (Jan) Mitchell.



He was preceded in death by; two brothers, Raymond and Jerome; and one sister, Marcia. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota, Florida beginning at 10:00 am. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Farley Funeral Home in Venice from 4:00 pm til 6:00 pm with a service to begin at 6:00 pm. In honor of Gary's love of the Gators, we encourage you to wear orange and blue. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gary's name to Parkinson's Place, 5969 Cattleridge