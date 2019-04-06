Genevieve K. Van Buskirk



January 10, 1925 - March 16, 2019



Genevieve K. (Kopyta) Van Buskirk, age 94, beloved wife of Harry Van Buskirk, peacefully passed away at Luke Haven Nursing Facility at the Village on the Isle in Venice, Florida, on March 16, 2019.



Genevieve was born in Newark, New Jersey, and lived all of her life in New Jersey until her retirement. Early in her working career, she worked at various businesses as an administrative assistant and then she and her husband owned and operated a Dairy Queen. Upon retirement in 1982, she and her husband, Harry, moved to Venice, Florida where they lived for more than 35 years.



Gen was an avid nature enthusiast and especially loved dogs and horses. She also loved home decor and was an outstanding seamstress. She loved art and enjoyed classical music. She and Harry were accomplished Square Dancers and they also loved to travel. Together, they explored many areas throughout the USA and Canada with their Airstream Travel Club.



Gen is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry, who passed away less than a year ago; her parents, John and Frances (Pankiewicz) Kopyta; a brother, Joseph Kopyta;



two sisters, Victoria Kopyta and Karolina (Kopyta) Jacobsen; brothers-in-law George and Edgar Van Buskirk; and sister-in-law Grace (Van Buskirk) Ginfrida; and their spouses.



Although Gen and Harry did not have any children of their own, they are both survived by a large number of beloved nieces and nephews and their extended families, all of whom they looked at as "their kids".



Genevieve's memorial service will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida, on April 10, 2019 at 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Genevieve's name to the Wildlife Center of Venice, to Tidewell Hospice of Venice, or to a that you feel would honor the life of Genevieve.