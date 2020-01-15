|
|
George A. Joynson, Jr., 91, died January 11, 2020, in Doctors Hospital, Sarasota, Florida.
George was born in 1928 in Paterson, New Jersey, the son of the late George A. Joynson, Sr., and Mary (nee Galcher) Joynson. In 1949, George married the late Marie DeProspo, his high school sweetheart.
George was a US Army Veteran, serving in the Military Police stationed in Guam in 1946. He was a member of the Hawthorne Elks, Englewood Elks, Venice American Legion, and a 4th degree Grand Knight in Knights of Columbus. He owned and operated Ace Motors Service of northern New Jersey, a family business, his entire career, before retiring to Florida in 1989. He lived independently as a resident of Village On the Isle.
George loved to paint, read, travel the United States and cruise the Caribbean islands. A loving and generous father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, George will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his son George Joynson of Venice, Florida, and daughter Linda (nee Joynson), wife of Mark Bohny of Hawthorne, New Jersey. His second marriage was to the late Joan P. Lynch. In Venice, George was a dear friend of the late Margaret Julich; then wife of the late Shelagh Spencer.
Besides son and daughter, George is survived by his brother Bob Joynson of Venice; and four grandchildren: Sam Joynson of Flagstaff, Arizona, and in New Jersey, Carol (nee Bohny) wife of David Volpe of Kinnelon; David Bohny, husband of Brenna Rooney of Fair Lawn; and Stephen Bohny of Hawthorne; and three great-grandchildren, Aurora, Matthew and Zachary.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday January 16th at 10:30 am in the Renaissance Room at Village on the Isle, Venice, Florida.