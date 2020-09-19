George and Nannette Rosato
George Rosato, passed away on September 1, 2020, in Nashua, N.H., at 90 years of age, surrounded by family, holding hands with his wife, Nannette Mary Rosato, 87 years old, who passed away on September 8, 2020, also surrounded by family. They were married on February 12, 1958, together for 62 years. George was born in Belluno, Italy on May 22, 1930, the son of Giovanni and Adele (Mandruzzato) Rosato. Nannette was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 15, 1933, the daughter of Gasperino and Marie (Miano) Rosato. George emigrated from Italy to the US in 1956 and became a US citizen in 1964. He worked in the paper industry for the Beloit-Jones Corporation in Pittsfield, Massachusetts along with Nannette who worked in the accounting department. After retiring, George and Nannette moved to Venice, Fla., where they lived for 25 years. They relocated to Nashua, N.H. in 2018. George's passion was flying airplanes and for many years in Pittsfield he was a licensed pilot, initially flying a Cessna and then a Cherokee. In addition to flying with Nannette for get-away weekends around New England, he would frequently take his daughters flying, often flying over their home in Pittsfield tipping the plane's wings to say hello to the neighbors waving from the ground. Nannette and George were accomplished ballroom dancers, particularly enjoying the Foxtrot. In Florida they were active members of the Venice Yacht Club and enjoyed walking out on the "jetty" adjacent to the Venice Beach. Nannette did considerable work investigating and compiling their extensive family genealogies. They attended the Sacred Heart Church in Pittsfield, Mass., and The Lady of the Lourdes in Venice, Fla.
George and Nannette are survived by their two daughters - Laura Ann Hubley of Nashua, N.H. and her husband Jeffrey, their daughters Allison Christine Devine and her husband Alexander, Marlena Ruth Hubley and her husband Slawek Piegdon, and Kristiana Marie Hubley; and their daughter Annmarie Rosato of Nottingham, Maryland and her children Erika Rosie Rosato, Julia Elizabeth Bassett, and Justin Jasper Rosato. They are also survived by their great- grandson Joseph Matthew Devine, son of Allison and Alex. They are also survived by their nieces Raffaella Rosato Bellina and her husband Massimo of Belluno, Italy and Tiziana Rosato of Pialdier di Trichiana, Italy and her daughter Matilda Rosato. Nannette is survived by her sisters Louise (Rosato) Ayoub of North Carolina and her children Kamil Ayoub, Eileen Shea, and Georgette Snaith; and Anna (Rosato) Tornabene of Palm City, Fla .,and her children Michael Tornabene, Marie Winn, Patricia Toal, Barbara Beckerman, and Annette Pasquale. George was predeceased by his brother Mario Rosato of Pialdier di Trichiana, Italy.
The family is planning to have a private memorial service at a future date. The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com
