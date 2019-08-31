Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Venice, FL
Gerald Douglas Mallgraf Sr.


1929 - 2019
Gerald Douglas Mallgraf Sr. Obituary
Gerald ("Jerry") Douglas Mallgraf, Sr., age 90, of Venice, FL (formerly of East Norwich, NY) passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019.

Jerry was born in Flushing, NY, on April 16, 1929 to Ferdinand and Ann Mallgraf.

He graduated from Morrisville College and served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired as Supervisor of Mechanics for New York City's Dept. of Sanitation in 1987. While living on Long Island, Jerry enjoyed playing Senior Softball, coaching soccer, and fishing in Oyster Bay on his boat, "Pops." After retiring to Florida he enjoyed playing golf at Mission Valley CC, and working on his 1929 Model A Ford. Beloved husband of Cecilia; loving father of Christine Adams, Gerald, Jr. and Gregory (Lisa); proud grandfather of Sarah Rose (David,) Megan, Molly, Morgan, Grace and Abigail; and great-grandfather of Wolfgang Rose. Jerry is also survived by his sister-in-law, Constance Blum, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert Mallgraf.

Funeral services were held on Friday, August 30, 2019, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Dr., One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062, or to Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th St East; Palmetto, FL 34221.
