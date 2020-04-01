|
Gerald W. (Gerry) Waites, of Venice, Fla. passed away from Congestive Heart Failure on Sunday March 29, 2020. Gerald was born on June 29. 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Anna Cushing and Walter L. Waites. He graduated from St. Bernard High School in 1948 and lettered in basketball, football, track, and golf. He enlisted in the Army and served with Army Security Agency in Arlington Virginia. He met and married his first wife, the former Doris Pothier in Ft. Devon, Mass. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Business Management, and received his Masters Degree from the University of Louisville. He graduated from the GE Management Training Program and worked for GE, AMF, Roper and Emerson, where, upon his retirement, he was President of the Appliance Motor Division. His retirement was spent traveling the world and owning thoroughbred race horses. He was preceded in death by his beloved Doris in January 2009. He married his second wife, Darlene (Dee) in May 2011.
He is survived by three daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Elliott of Palm Coast, Fla., Pam Johnson of Rosenberg, Texas, and Debbie Waites of St. Petersburg, Fla., and five grandchildren, Caitlin Elliott, Vincent Elliott, Grace Elliott, Amy Johnson, and Zachary Waites.
He was a member of Jacaranda West Country Club, and Epiphany Cathedral.
Due to coronavirus concerns, no services are planned at this time. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.