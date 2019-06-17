Geraldine D. Truex, age 98, of Torquay, Devon, England, and Venice, Florida, passed away on May 29, 2019.



Gerry grew up in England and at the age of 20 joined the British Auxillary Territorial Service (ATS), the women's branch of the British Army during the Second World War. It was during this time that she met and married her husband, Walter T. Truex.



After the war, they traveled widely to Brazil, Germany, England, France, New York, Missouri, Indiana, Okinawa, Canada and Pennsylvania. They finally retired to Venice in the early 1980s.



Gerry was skilled at sewing, knitting and quilting and shared these passions with her friends and family. She was a wonderful Mom.



She was predeceased by her husband. She leaves two sons, Scott and Andrew; a daughter, Gina; and a grandson, Lee.



Services: There will be a private family service in upstate New York.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , for . Read More Listen to Obituary