Gloria Licata (Haynes) Humberston, 92, of Englewood passed away surrounded by her family on Nov. 16, 2019. Born in Pensacola on July 16, 1927, to the late Emma (Licata) and Parmer Haynes, Gloria graduated from Sarasota High School, class of 1945.
Gloria was predeceased by her son, James R. (Jena) Bradley, and infant grandson, Christopher Bradley. She was survived by her daughter, Lannie (Charles) Sullivan, her daughter, Kathy Shanley (Francis Berger) and her son, Rob (Jackie) Bradley, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her sisters, MaryAnn Ropp, Charlotte Schultz, Barbara Simon and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
A gathering of friends and family to spread her ashes will be held at Indian Mound Park in Englewood on January 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. and all are invited to attend and bring your fondest memories of Gloria with you.