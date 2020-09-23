1/1
Hans Rainer Staack
Hans Rainer Staack, passed on September 16, 2020, in Venice, Fla. He was born on June 28, 1937, to Heinrich and Marianne in Zeven, Germany. Hans came to the United States at the age of 19. He worked as a painter for Troxell Painting in Davenport, Iowa. Upon retiring, Hans relocated to Venice, Fla.

Hans loved swimming, reading, walking on the beach, and was very proud of his German Heritage. He enjoyed glorious solitude and liked to be alone with his thoughts. Hans cherished his time spent with his family. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his son Kurt Staack. He is survived by his sons Ron Staack (Laura) and Todd Staack (Debbie), daughter Denise McNamee, former son-in-law Chick McNamee, sister Beate Steenbock, 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, former wives Christa Staack and Donna Ragan, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation.

Condolences may be left at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
