Harold Richard "Dick" Church
H. Richard Church, "Dick", 84, of Venice, Fla., went to be with our Lord on Feb. 27, 2020,

at Tidewell Hospice House of Venice surrounded by his family. Dick was born May 16, 1935, in Mount Sterling, Ohio, to the late Wayne C. Church and Lillian Henrietta Bugg. Richard grew up in Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated from GAHS in 1953, and attended Ohio State University. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne C. Church II. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Survivors include his wife of 64 1/2 years, Margaret Maye Church, "Peg", children, Cathy Church (Warren Smith), Connie Church Glover, and Rick Church; granddaughters, Lauren Smith, Kim Wright (Troy), Kayla and Kendra Church; great-granddaughters, Addison and Brynlee Wright; sisters, Janice Layne and Eloise Louks, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
