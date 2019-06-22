|
Helen C. Mekara, 83, passed away Monday June 17, 2019 at her Jamestown, Ohio residence. She was born January 30, 1936,in Cleveland, Ohio, to Howard and Kathleen Finnegan Mackey. Helen spend many years with her husband, Peter P. Mekara Jr., racing horses. She also, enjoyed being with her family and friends, going on cruises and spending time at her Florida and Ohio homes.
Helen is survived by her children: Debbie Mekara, Peter T. Mekara, Terri Mt Pleasant, Kathleen Mekara; grandchildren: Michael Cathan, Patrick Cathan, Peter T. Mekara Jr., Andrea Mt. Pleasant, Aimee Hock (Jay), James Rollman; 7 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter P. Mekara; parents, Howard and Kathleen Mackey and sister, Mary Hack.
Mass will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11AM at the St. Augustine Catholic Church, 44 East Washington Street, Jamestown, Ohio 45335.
Memorial service will be held at a later date, in Florida, for family and friends.
