Henriette E. Klaassen
1936 - 2020
Henriette E. Klaassen

On Tuesday July 21, 2020, Henriette Eleonora "Henny" Klaassen, 84, after a brief illness, was taken home peacefully by the Lord to be reunited with her loving husband Wout. Her loving family was there by her side.

She was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on February 7, 1936. She married the love of her life and together they immigrated to the United States in 1956.

Henny was a loving wife and mother who raised her family with a passion for knowing God and his great outdoors. Her greatest joys in life were her Bible studies, singing in the choir, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Susan Parks, Candy (Eric) Jablonski, Lori (Avery) Pleasant and Erick (Carol) Klaassen; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as her brother Esko Blokker. She will be greatly missed by them all.

The family held a Celebration of Life Service on July 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Venice. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or Leukemia Society.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 1, 2020.
