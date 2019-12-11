|
|
I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust. Psalm 91:1-2
Henry L. DeJonge, age 61, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away on December 8, 2019 and was born on August 9, 1958 in Zeeland, Michigan to Lester and Mildred DeJonge. He moved from Allendale, Michigan to Florida 35 years ago and was the owner of DeJonge Excavating Contractors and worked until the end. Henry loved his work and solving problems is what he thrived on. His passion was hunting, and he worked so he could hunt more with his family and friends.
Henry is survived by his wife Eileen DeJonge of 39 years; a daughter, Emily DeJonge of Delray Beach; two sons, Leigh (Aaren) DeJonge of Venice, Andrew (Joy) DeJonge of Venice; a daughter, Elizabeth (Cory) Hayes of North Port and a daughter, Erinn DeJonge of Bradenton. He also leaves behind seven loving grandchildren; Tyler, Hannah, Elaina, Madelyn, Hunter, Drew, Isabella and #8 coming soon. He also is survived by his sisters, Alana DeJonge and Evelyn St. Piere.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Bethel Community Church, 5632 Gantt Road in Sarasota. Visiting and sharing with the family will follow at the Camelot Community Center, 5700 Camelot Lakes Pkwy in Sarasota from 12:00PM-3:00PM.
Because of all they did for his grandson Drew memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Tampa, 35 Davis Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33606 or give online at www.rmhctampabay.org/donate in lieu of flowers.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.