1/
Ilda Lunan Deming
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ilda Lunan Deming, 93, of Venice, Fla., passed away August 3, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Mass., to the late James R. and Ilda L. Barrus-Lunan.

Ilda received her BA from the University of Maryland and continued her graduate studies in Library Science at Rutgers University. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and the AAUW as well. She was a retired librarian spending her career in various school systems in New Jersey and volunteering with libraries in both New Jersey and Florida. One of her greatest joys was reading with little children.

Ilda was a faithful Christian and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Raymond C. Deming of Venice, sons, Clifford J. Deming and wife Colleen, Thomas A. Deming, daughter-in-law, Joan Deming, son-in-law, Frank Etzel, grandchildren; Matthew, Sarah, Owen, Andrew, Jason and Jordan as well as one great grandchild, Molly Beatrix.

In addition to her parents, Ilda is preceded in death by two daughters, Laura Rae Deming and Barbara Etzel, a son Edward Deming as well as a daughter-in-law, Katie Deming

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Please visit her online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved