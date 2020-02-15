|
Ilene M Mack Floyd Age 91, a Venice resident since 1972, passed away in her sleep where she joined her late husband Wm. B. Floyd in heaven of 69 years prior to his death Dec. 10, 2016.
Formerly of Fraser, Mich. A member of Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, she was a daughter and sister first. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a great friend to so many! Filled with a heart of GOLD, she will be truly missed by all!
Survived by her 5 children; David W. Floyd, Daniel B. Floyd (wife Penny Floyd), Gerald S. Floyd, Janis M. Floyd Pierce (husband Larry Pierce) and Charles E. Floyd. Also, her 9 grandchildren, Robert J. Floyd, Amanda M. Pierce, Susan I. Floyd Williams, Crystal K. Pierce, Jenelle M. Floyd, Sarah Floyd, William B Floyd, Garrett J. Floyd, Haylie M. Floyd, and 7 great-grandchildren will cherish her memory.
Preceded in Death: Her husband William B Floyd, their 3 sons, Robert A. Floyd, William T. Floyd, Jeffrey C. Floyd, and her sister Jewell M. Luckett.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Tidewell Hospice: 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 (941) 552-7500 toll free 855-Tidewell https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/
A memorial will be held Tues., Feb. 18, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 St. Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Venetian Falls Club House located, 2001 Batello Dr., Venice, FL 34292 Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, Venice (941-955-4171) is handling arrangements.