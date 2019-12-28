|
Iola M. Mosher of Nokomis, Florida, passed away on December 25, 2019 in Venice, Florida. She was born on March 15, 1926 in a farm house one mile north of Aurora, Iowa to the parents of Lottie Durfey and Roy Rowse. Iola married Howard E. Mosher on October 8, 1945 at the First Baptist Church in Aurora, Iowa. They were married 55 years before Howard's death on August 23, 2000.
Iola was first a farm wife. She was a member of the Aurora American Legion Auxiliary; a member of the First Baptist Church of Aurora and then a member of the First Baptist Church of Venice, Florida; secretary of the Madison Cemetery of Aurora for 37 years; and insurance bookkeeper and a school bus driver. Iola worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in Aurora, Iowa from 1958-1976, and then became the Postmaster from 1976-1986.
Howard retired from farming in 1985 and Iola from the post office in November of 1986. Following retirement, they relocated to Nokomis, Florida.
Iola and Howard were the parents of five children; David, who died shortly after birth, Richard (Kathy) Mosher of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Kenneth (Nancy) Mosher of Aurora, Iowa, Terry (Twila) Mosher of Ankeny, Iowa, and Kathleen Carter of Nokomis, Florida; eight grandchildren; David Mosher, Michelle Watson, Mike (Gretchen) Mosher, Matt (Michaela Schuler) Mosher, Ryan (Rachel) Mosher, Amy (Michael) Lohman, JoAnn (Michael) Bodeen and Kristine Carter. She also leaves behind thirteen great-grandchildren; Avery Mosher, Monroe and Ayden Watson, Zachary Carter, Landon and Tyler Bodeen, Owen and Claire Mosher, Avie and Teagan Eakins, Jordyn, Jack and Jace Mosher.
Iola was preceded in death by her husband, Howard and her two sons, David and Kenneth.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Venice on January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family present will be held on January 3, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. with the service to follow. Burial will take place at a later date in Iowa. Memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church of Venice, 312 W. Miami Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.