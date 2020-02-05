|
Jacqueline Fiducia (68) passed away surrounded by love January 24, 2020. Owner and operator of Hines Collision Center and Johnsons Towing of Venice. She graduated Carlton University with a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering (1972).
Jacqueline dedicated her life to caring for those around her: her children, family, friends, employees, and neighbors in the community.
Survived by her two children Ann-Marie Brown (Orlando, Fla.) and Kyle Fiducia (Washington, DC) her step-son Jeffrey Firestine (Venice, Fla.) her son-in-law Jeremy Brown (Orlando, Fla.) and her two sisters Pauline Hale and Lynette Coyne both of England.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, Fla. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 am at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, Florida. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
For information regarding where to send cards, gifts or flowers please visit http://kfiducia.com/mom