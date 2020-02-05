Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Fiducia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Fiducia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Fiducia Obituary
Jacqueline Fiducia (68) passed away surrounded by love January 24, 2020. Owner and operator of Hines Collision Center and Johnsons Towing of Venice. She graduated Carlton University with a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering (1972).

Jacqueline dedicated her life to caring for those around her: her children, family, friends, employees, and neighbors in the community.

Survived by her two children Ann-Marie Brown (Orlando, Fla.) and Kyle Fiducia (Washington, DC) her step-son Jeffrey Firestine (Venice, Fla.) her son-in-law Jeremy Brown (Orlando, Fla.) and her two sisters Pauline Hale and Lynette Coyne both of England.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, Fla. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 am at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, Florida. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

For information regarding where to send cards, gifts or flowers please visit http://kfiducia.com/mom
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -